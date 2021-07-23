Left Menu

MoFPI conducts third-party evaluation of Mega Food park scheme

Ministry regularly monitors the progress of implementation of Mega Food Park projects through periodical review meetings with promoters of projects at various levels including by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee chaired by the Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:29 IST
In addition to PMA, for smooth implementation of the project at ground level, Programme Management Consultant (PMC) empanelled by the Ministry, is engaged by the implementing agency. Image Credit: Twitter(@MOFPI_GOI)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Food Processing Industries, MoFPI has recently conducted a third-party evaluation of the Mega Food park scheme. The functioning of the approved Mega Food Parks has been covered in the said evaluation. The evaluation study broadly covered the aspects of the creation of food processing infrastructure including setting up of food processing units and its impact on value addition & processing, reduction in post-harvest losses, benefits to the farmers, employment generation, etc. through the MFP scheme.

Site visits of the projects are also conducted by Ministry officials. Further as per scheme guidelines, Programme management Agency (PMA) monitors and reports the progress of the project to Ministry. In addition to PMA, for smooth implementation of the project at ground level, Programme Management Consultant (PMC) empanelled by the Ministry, is engaged by the implementing agency.

This was stated by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

