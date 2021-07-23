Delhi's Tilak Nagar market to remain shut till July 27 due to Covid-19 protocols violation

Delhi's Tilak Nagar market has been shut down due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, according to an order by the Sub-divisional Magistrate of Patel Nagar on Thursday. Tilak Nagar market comprising of Mall Road, Main Market, Mangal Baazar Road, Old Market, and Fruit Market will remain shut till July 27.

The order comes after a joint inspection of the Tilak Nagar market by the team of the Revenue Department, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) (West Zone), and Delhi Police on July 22. "It was observed that the situation is still grim and general public/shopkeeper are not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour," the order copy said.

A report from Tilak Nagar SHO submitted a report to the SDM office that during a physical inspection on July 22 conducted jointly with Revenue Department and SDMC, it was found that Covid protocols are not being followed in Tilak Nagar market and recommended for closure of market for at least 3-5 days to avoid the spread of the virus. As per the order, if any shopkeeper is found violating the order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 (disobeying order) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the law.

Earlier, violation of Covid-19 norms saw shutdowns of markets in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Janpath. Delhi remained in lockdown during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 from April 19 to May 30. As part of the unlocking process, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from June 7. A week later, all shops in markets were allowed to open. (ANI)

