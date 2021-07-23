Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:05 IST
Panasonic Life Solutions India on Friday announced the commissioning of a 7 MW AC Solar power plant built on an EPC basis for Gro Solar Energy in the Dhule district of Maharashtra.

The project spread over 50 acres is designed to integrate Solar Energy generation along with farming and will eliminate 14,300 tons of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, as per an official statement.

* * * * * L&T Mutual Fund appoints new fund manager for equity investment * L&T Mutual Fund on Friday announced the appointment of Cheenu Gupta as a fund manager handling equity investments.

She joins from peer Canara Robeco MF and will act as be the primary fund manager for five schemes at the asset management company, as per an official statement.

* * * * * * * Fidelity Daignostic on Friday said it has provided 20,000 HRCT scans to the needy patients during the pandemic.

It collaborated with 32 hospitals in Pune and 8 hospitals in Goa for extending the relief, as per an official statement.

