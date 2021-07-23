Left Menu

Area under paddy down 7 pc so far this kharif sowing season

The area sown under paddy is 7 per cent lower so far during this kharif season at 207.65 lakh hectares as compared to the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data. The paddy acreage stood at 222.88 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The area sown under paddy is 7 per cent lower so far during this kharif season at 207.65 lakh hectares as compared to the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data. The paddy acreage stood at 222.88 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Paddy is a major kharif (summer-sown) crop. Area under oilseeds remained lower at 145.81 lakh hectares as against 162.68 lakh hectares a year ago. Pulses acreage has declined to 87.30 lakh hectares so far from 97.19 lakh hectares. The area under coarse cereals fell to 110.85 lakh hectares from 131.21 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Total area under kharif crops stood at 721.36 lakh hectares so far, as against 791.84 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of kharif season 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

