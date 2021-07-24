China's Hou wins 49-kg weightlifting gold at Tokyo Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:09 IST
China's Zhihui Hou won the gold medal in the women's 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, lifting a total of 210 kg, with a comfortable win over Indian and Indonesian medalists.
India's Chanu Mirabai claimed the silver medal with 202 kg in total, and Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal.
