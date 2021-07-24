Left Menu

China's Hou wins 49-kg weightlifting gold at Tokyo Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:09 IST
China's Zhihui Hou won the gold medal in the women's 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, lifting a total of 210 kg, with a comfortable win over Indian and Indonesian medalists.

India's Chanu Mirabai claimed the silver medal with 202 kg in total, and Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

