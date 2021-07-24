Sri Lankan held in TN for possessing Hashish

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested in connection with the seizure of 26 kg of Hashish in Tuticorin in February this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Saturday.

M Vasanthan alias Prashanth was picked up from here on Friday, a release from NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said.

''The drug was seized from the possession of his two associates who were natives of Tuticorin and they were arrested subsequently,'' it said, adding Vasanthan was since absconding.

The seized drug was organized, financed, procured by Vasanthan, and handed over to his associates for further transshipment to Srilanka from the coast of Tuticorin through the fishing boat.

''Vasanthan was controlling his illicit drug trafficking business from Chennai. He used to transport the drug in the guise of family setup consisting of male and female carriers to avoid suspicion and checking by officials,'' it added.

