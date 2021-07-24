Left Menu

Sri Lankan held in TN for possessing Hashish

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:46 IST
Sri Lankan held in TN for possessing Hashish
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested in connection with the seizure of 26 kg of Hashish in Tuticorin in February this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Saturday.

M Vasanthan alias Prashanth was picked up from here on Friday, a release from NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said.

''The drug was seized from the possession of his two associates who were natives of Tuticorin and they were arrested subsequently,'' it said, adding Vasanthan was since absconding.

The seized drug was organized, financed, procured by Vasanthan, and handed over to his associates for further transshipment to Srilanka from the coast of Tuticorin through the fishing boat.

''Vasanthan was controlling his illicit drug trafficking business from Chennai. He used to transport the drug in the guise of family setup consisting of male and female carriers to avoid suspicion and checking by officials,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021