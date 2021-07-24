Olympics-Judo-Kosovo's Krasniqi wins first judo gold medal at Tokyo 2020
Kosovo's judoka Distria Krasniqi won the gold medal in the women's -48kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, beating Japanese rival Funa Tonaki in the final.
Bronze medals went to Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.
