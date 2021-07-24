Olympics-Judo-Kosovo's Krasniqi wins first judo gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Kosovo's judoka Distria Krasniqi won the gold medal in the women's -48kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, beating Japanese rival Funa Tonaki in the final.

Bronze medals went to Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)