Olympics-Taekwondo-Italy's Dell'Aquila wins men's -58kg gold medal
Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila defeated Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi to win the men's taekwondo -58kg category gold medal on Saturday.
South Korean Jang Jun and Russian Mikhail Artamonov claimed the bronze medals.
