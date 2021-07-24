Left Menu

Fire at farmers' protest site on Singhu border, tent damaged

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:54 IST
Fire at farmers' protest site on Singhu border, tent damaged
  • Country:
  • India

A tent was damaged as a fire broke out at the farmers’ protest site on the Delhi’s Singhu border on Saturday, police said.

A police official said no loss of human life was reported in this incident.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021