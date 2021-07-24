Fire at farmers' protest site on Singhu border, tent damaged

A tent was damaged as a fire broke out at the farmers’ protest site on the Delhi’s Singhu border on Saturday, police said.

A police official said no loss of human life was reported in this incident.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the farm laws.

