Odd News Roundup: A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

Advertisement

A bar in London is serving up drinks to a new breed of boozehounds, offering "puptails" such as a Bloodhound Mary or Barkarita to dogs brought along by their owners for a drink. "I think everyone wants to have a life. When you are a dog carer, dog parent, you do feel quite bad if you leave them alone," said Jamie Swan, who opened the "After Bark" bar and cafe in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)