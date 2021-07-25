Left Menu

After warning from Disaster Detection System, 30 families evacuated in Kerala's Munnar amid rains

Amid heavy rainfall, about 30 families were evacuated to a safe zone from Anthoniyar Colony in Munnar after receiving a siren from the Disaster Warning System.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:35 IST
After warning from Disaster Detection System, 30 families evacuated in Kerala's Munnar amid rains
Visual from Anthoniyar Colony from Munnar.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall, about 30 families were evacuated to a safe zone from Anthoniyar Colony in Munnar after receiving a siren from the Disaster Warning System. As heavy rain is predicted till Monday in various parts of the state, Munnar has recorded the highest rainfall till now.

The families were shifted from the Anthoniyar colony located in an area prone to landslides. The local authorities said, "30 families were shifted on Saturday evening and others will be shifted on Sunday." "After the information was reported to the State Disaster Management Authority, the government led evacuation measures were expedited. The families were shifted to Mount Carmel Auditorium," said Munnar Village officer KV Jhonson.

The siren went off on Saturday, the same day when years back on July 24, 2005, six residents of Anthoniyar Colony were killed when a landslide hit their house. The Early Disaster Warning System was set up by the Amrita Institute after the 2005 disaster. The system is powered by geological sensors and 10 wireless sensor nodes. "During the Pettimudi tragedy too the bridge was damaged which slowed the entire rescue process. The bridge was constructed last year but the road has caved in," said Manikyan a local resident.

However, many families were reluctant to move initially as they complained that they were promised better housing facilities on alternative land by the government after the 2005 landslide but nothing has been done so far. Meanwhile, a mudslide was reported in the Munnar-Devikulam route and a road caved in near Periyavara bridge in the inter-state highway near Munnar disrupting the traffic. Only small vehicles are allowed to pass through the road and heavy vehicles have not been allowed to do so.

Devikulam MLA A Raja who visited the place said that efforts are being made to facilitate things without any traffic jams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021