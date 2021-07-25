Olympics-Skateboarding-"Skating banned" sign hangs outside venue
When asked about the posters by Reuters, American Nyjah Huston said he hoped skateboarding's inception into the Olympics would make it more socially acceptable. "We're not out there trying to vandalise or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said.
- Country:
- Japan
For street skaters, run-ins with neighbors and security guards are annoyingly commonplace. In Japan, where Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold awarded in skateboarding, the discipline is still widely considered a public nuisance.
In a perfect example of skating's odd position in Japanese society, countless white posters that read "SKATING BANNED" were duck taped on the fence surrounding the Ariake Urban Park on Tokyo's waterfront, shielding locals from the world's most famous athletes competing in, well, skateboarding. When asked about the posters by Reuters, American Nyjah Huston said he hoped skateboarding's inception into the Olympics would make it more socially acceptable.
"We're not out there trying to vandalize or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said. Fellow countrymen Jagger Eaton turned philosophical when asked about it.
"Skateboarding is so much bigger than a sport, it's an art form," he told reporters after he won bronze. "It's a creative outlet and a lot of people just don't see it that way, which is unfortunate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagger Eaton
- Tokyo
- Japanese
- Yuto Horigome
- Olympics
- Japan
- Huston
- Olympic
ALSO READ
Olympics being held under extraordinary circumstances, we should try to support Japan: IOA chief Batra
Olympics-Durant says U.S. men's team wants to honour Bryant in Tokyo
Sports News Roundup: Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations; Olympics-We all regret no fans at Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach and more
Tokyo Olympics: We don't fear the stronger opponents anymore, says hockey forward Navneet
Tokyo Olympics: India cricketers rally behind Olympic-bound athletes