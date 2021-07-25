Left Menu

Olympics-Skateboarding-"Skating banned" sign hangs outside venue

When asked about the posters by Reuters, American Nyjah Huston said he hoped skateboarding's inception into the Olympics would make it more socially acceptable. "We're not out there trying to vandalise or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said.

25-07-2021
For street skaters, run-ins with neighbors and security guards are annoyingly commonplace. In Japan, where Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold awarded in skateboarding, the discipline is still widely considered a public nuisance.

"We're not out there trying to vandalize or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said. Fellow countrymen Jagger Eaton turned philosophical when asked about it.

"Skateboarding is so much bigger than a sport, it's an art form," he told reporters after he won bronze. "It's a creative outlet and a lot of people just don't see it that way, which is unfortunate."

