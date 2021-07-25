Olympics-Taekwondo-US's Zolotic wins women's -57kg gold medal
25-07-2021
The United States' Anastasija Zolotic defeated Russian Tatiana Minina to win the women's taekwondo -57kg category gold medal on Sunday.
Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun and Taiwan's Lo Chia-Ling claimed the bronze medals.
