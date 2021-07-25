PM Modi congratulates nation as Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the nation as Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness."

Today, Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site A tweet by UNESCO today read, "Just inscribed as @UNESCO#WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #India. Bravo!"

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also felt happy to hear about this news and tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort." "This is the first world heritage site from Telangana Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city #Hyderabad", read the tweet by KT Rama Rao. (ANI)

