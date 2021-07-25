Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

Updated: 25-07-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

A bar in London is serving up drinks to a new breed of booze hounds, offering "puptails" such as a Bloodhound Mary or Barkarita to dogs brought along by their owners for a drink. "I think everyone wants to have a life. When you are a dog carer, dog parent, you do feel quite bad if you leave them alone," said Jamie Swan, who opened the "After Bark" bar and cafe in June.

