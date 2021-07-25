Left Menu

Andhra: Police seizes 17 litres country-made liquor, destroys 2,000 litres fermented jaggery wash in Kalikiri

Andhra Pradesh's Kalikiri Police on Sunday seized 17 litres of country-made liquor and destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash.

Andhra Pradesh's Kalikiri Police on Sunday seized 17 litres of country-made liquor and destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash. Fermented jaggery wash is a liquid component used in making country liquor. Jaggery is turned into liquid form, and fermented. Later, it is used in making country liquor.

According to Kalikiri sub-inspector Lokeswar Reddy, raids were conducted at Kukkaloddu, Palem, Guvvala Topu and surroundings, based on credible information. "The police found and seized 17 litres of country-made liquor. We have destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash. The police seized plastic drums used for storing the liquor and filed the case," he said. (ANI)

