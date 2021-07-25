Left Menu

Delhi Unlock: 16 additional metro gates to be operational from tomorrow

After Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi Metro to run at 100 per cent capacity, sixteen additional entry gates of metro stations will be made operational from Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:55 IST
Delhi Unlock: 16 additional metro gates to be operational from tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi Metro to run at 100 per cent capacity, sixteen additional entry gates of metro stations will be made operational from Monday. As per a statement, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates.

The stations that will have an additional operational gate are - Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park and MG Road. At Model Town, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations, additional gates will be open only for entry.

These 16 are in addition to these already operational gates. Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity.

However, in an official statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines. Earlier, metro and buses had been operating at 50 per cent capacity.

After the devastating second COVID-19 wave, cases in the national capital have reduced considerably. Only 66 new COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, and two deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. There are currently 579 active cases. As many as 14,10,288 recoveries and 25,042 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021