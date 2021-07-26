Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Pidcock storms to cross-country gold
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race on Monday.
The relentless Pidcock seized control after four laps of the 4.1km Izu circuit and was never challenged. Swiss Mathias Flueckiger was the only rider who stayed in contact and took the silver medal, 20 seconds back. Spain's David Valero Serrano edged out defending champion Nino Schurter for the bronze medal.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title
Jamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery
Britain records 34,471 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Britain to ask tech companies for details of those who abused players -The Times
Olympics-Britain's Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive