President Kovind visits Baramulla on 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Hon’ble President of India was accompanied by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:19 IST
The Hon’ble President of India thereafter interacted with the soldiers of the Baramulla Division and wished them luck for all future endeavours. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Baramulla as a Chief Guest on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Hon'ble President of India was accompanied by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps. He paid homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces personnel during the Kargil conflict in 1999 by laying a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla in a solemn ceremony.

The President was received by Major General Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding Baramulla Division and was briefed about the town's history highlighting the contribution of the town in various operations post-independence. The Hon'ble President of India thereafter interacted with the soldiers of the Baramulla Division and wished them luck for all future endeavours. After visiting Baramulla, the Hon'ble President of India proceeded to Gulmarg and visited the High Altitude Warfare School. He was briefed on the various facets of training being carried out at the High Altitude Warfare School.

(With Inputs from PIB)

