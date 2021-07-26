Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest against farm laws

Extending support to farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the agricultural laws be repealed.

Gandhi, along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and other leaders like Randeep Surjewala, also carried banners and raised slogans.

Advertisement

Gandhi said he has brought the message of farmers to Parliament.

''We have brought the message of farmers to Parliament. Their issue is not being allowed to be discussed in Parliament and farmers all over the country are being suppressed and that is why we are here. These black laws should be withdrawn,'' he told reporters.

He claimed that these farm laws are aimed to help only two three industrialists.

''The entire country knows for whom these laws have been brought. These laws are not for the benefit of farmers and that is why they have to be withdrawn,'' he added.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''If you force them to sell their land, then the tractor will run in Parliament - we will grow the crop of truth. Withdraw the anti-agriculture laws.'' Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas, along with a number of party leaders, were detained by the Delhi Police outside Parliament and taken to Mandir marg police station.

The police said 10 people have been detained.

The tractor driven by Rahul Gandhi has also been impounded by the Delhi Police.

The detained Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of farm laws.

''We will not be cowed down by such actions. This struggle will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and we will not allow the Modi government to hand over the rights of 62 crore farmers to three-four industrialists,'' Surjewala told reporters after he was detained.

He said farmers of the country have been protesting on the roads for the last eight months.

The tractor ride to Parliament was aimed at highlighting the cause of farmers and extending support to them, the party leaders said.

The BJP has, however, called the move ''theatrics'', saying the Congress is using farmers as a political tool.

Both houses of Parliament were also disrupted by Congress members over the farmers' issue and the Pegasus snooping row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)