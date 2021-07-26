Left Menu

German Ambassador Lindner meets Haryana CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:36 IST
German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.

Officials called it a courtesy visit.

Lindner and Khattar discussed the scope for development initiatives in Haryana that can be taken up in collaboration with Germany, according to a state government statement.

Lindner enquired about various welfare measures initiated by the state government, including the Crop Diversification Programme and the Parivar Pehchan Patra Yojna aimed at creating verified and reliable data of all families in Haryana.

Under the Parivar Pehchan Patra Yojana, Khattar informed the visiting dignitary, each family is identified as a single unit for availing benefits of government welfare schemes.

Under the Crop Diversification Programme, the government is promoting cultivation of crops that consume less water and is incentivising farmers.

Lindner was also informed about the steps taken by the state government during the second wave of COVID-19, including setting up temporary hospitals, ensuring adequate availability of medical oxygen, and providing financial assistance to the needy for getting treatment in private hospitals.

On the question of climate change raised by the envoy, the chief minister elaborated on the initiatives taken by the state government to tackle the issue and said ''we are working towards alternative sources of power production like solar energy.'' PTI SUN VSD SMN SMN

