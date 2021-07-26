NSDM envisages training 300 million skilled people by year 2022

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the National Skill Development Mission (NSDM) to provide the overall institutional framework to rapidly implement and scale up the skill development efforts across India. NSDM envisages training a minimum of 300 million skilled people by the year 2022.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship promotes the establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) in every district for imparting skill training throughout the country in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

As of 30.06.2021, 812 PMKKs have been allocated across the country, out of which 721 PMKKs have been established.

Under PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY), short term training (STT) is being imparted through empanelled training centres (TCs) including PMKKs. As of 10.07.2021, 3,415 TCs are operational across the country that includes 721 PMKKs. Targets to TCs are being allocated for approved job roles as per extant guidelines of the scheme and training is being imparted in a batch size of a maximum of 30 candidates.

The information was given by the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the LokSabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)