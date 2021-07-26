Left Menu

JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on October 3

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:12 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3. He further said that the examination will take place adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

"JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," the Union Minister wrote in a tweet. The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organising the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

