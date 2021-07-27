Assam CM pays floral tributes to policemen killed in border clashes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the policemen who were killed in the Assam-Mizoram border clashes that took place on Monday. After visiting the injured Assam Police personnel at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital today, the CM paid a floral tribute to the fallen men.

"We are deeply anguished by the loss of lives of our brave @assampolice personnel. I visited Silchar SP Office and paid floral tributes to the five martyrs and salute their sacrifice," Biswa Sarma tweeted. The unexpected clash claimed 6 lives while many police personnel and a few locals have also been injured in the clashes, said reports.

In view of border tensions with Mizoram, the Assam government on Monday urged the neighbouring state to restrain its "people and Police personnel" from indulging in "wanton violence" and work towards restoring peace. The Assam government said, "In an attempt to diffuse the situation and resolve matters, a team of Assam officials including an IGP, DIG, DC Cachar, SP Cachar and DFO Cachar went to the area this morning to request the Mizoram side not to disturb the status quo. Sadly, however, they were surrounded and attacked by a mob of miscreants from the Mizoram side, which was visibly supported by the Mizoram Police."

"The IGP was injured in this barrage. In the afternoon. SP Kolasib along with two Additional SP level Officers held a discussion with the Assam delegation, during which they were requested to control the mob and not let them take the law in their hands, thus disturbing the peace. The Mizoram officials went ostensibly to talk to the mob, but the SP Kolasib returned again around 4:30 pm to state that he had no control over the mob," the reports stated. "It is with a heavy heart that we are constrained to note that what is being termed by the Mizoram side as an intrusion and aggression by Assam has left 5 Assam Police personnel confirmed dead (6 as per initial reports, which is being confirmed) and more than 50 injured, including SP Cachar Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who has a bullet embedded in his leg and is in the ICU," said the Assam government.

Assam Police and Officials have shown restraint in the face of an "unimaginably horrific attack" on them, adding, "the Government of Assam is committed to maintaining cordial relations and peace while restoring neighbourly relations. It requests the state of Mizoram to restrain its people and Police personnel from indulging in wanton violence and work towards restoring peace," said the Assam government officials. (ANI)

