Centre has no info about 2nd Kuttanad package: Tomar

The Centre has no information about the second package for mitigation of floods and regulation of floodwater in the Kuttanad region of Kerala, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, however, said the implementation period of the first Kuttanad package announced in July 2008 had ended in July 2012.

The Union government did not extend this period but asked the state government to implement the approved activities of the Kuttanad package, he added.

Asked if the Centre was aware of the Kerala government's proposal on the second Kuttanad package, Tomar said, ''The Union government has no information about the second Kuttanad package.'' However, the Kerala government has submitted a list of 10 new projects in the Kuttanad region for inclusion under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the period 2021-26 in the Kuttanad region, he said.

But, the state government has informed that the detailed project reports (DPRs) of these projects are still under the preparation stage, he added.

The minister further said that as per provisions of the ongoing FMBAP, it is not possible to include any new projects of flood management for funding under this program at this stage.

The process of formulation and approval of the centrally sponsored scheme FMBAP for the period 2021-26 is currently underway. Inclusion of new projects for funding will depend upon the contours of the new scheme as and when approved by the central government, he added.

For the first Kuttanad package, the minister said the Centre had given in-principle approval for providing financial support of Rs 1,840.75 crore for implementing various interventions by concerned ministries within their existing schemes.

Under this package, the programs/ interventions involving a financial outlay of up to Rs 50 lakh were to be implemented by the Kerala government from their own funds under their schemes, he said.

The package was suggested by M S Swaminathan Research Foundation for the development of the Kuttanad Wetland Ecosystem, he added.

