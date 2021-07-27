Two Cong MPs from Punjab stage dharna inside Lok Sabha for four hours

Congress MPs from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurjit Singh Aujala sat on a dharna inside the Lok Sabha chamber on Tuesday after after the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day.

The Opposition has been disrupting the House since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 19 demanding discussion on the Centre's three farm laws besides alleged snooping of various political leaders using Pegasus spyware.

Advertisement

As soon as the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day around 4.45 pm, both Bittu and Aujala sat on a dharna inside the chamber.

Both MPs came out of the Lok Sabha chamber after sitting on dharna for nearly four hours following requests of the Lok Sabha Secretariat staff.

''We sat on dharna as farmers have been sitting on the ground and there voice is not being heard in Parliament. We will continue to do so in the coming days,'' Bittu said after coming out of the chamber.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi from last several months against the three farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)