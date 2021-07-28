Left Menu

IOC says more can be done on athlete mental health after Biles withdrawal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that "more could be done" on athlete mental health, speaking the day after star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team event citing a need to focus on her wellbeing.

The IOC's Mark Adams said mental health remained a big issue and said it was a matter that the organisation had been working on for some time, declining to speculate on Biles' next steps in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

