Tripura: Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team obtains negative result of RT PCR test

All the 23 members of election analyst Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team, who according to Tripura police was under 'quarantine' in Agartala hotel for 48 hours have obtained negative results of RT-PCR tests, informed a member from I-PAC team on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) Ministers and an MP of West Bengal are scheduled to reach Tripura on Wednesday.

Sources said that the Tripura Police detained a team of 23 members of election analyst Prashant Kishor's I-PAC at Hotel Woodland Park in Agartala on Monday. "They are being interrogated and have been warned by Police not to leave the hotel except for going to the airport to leave the state," said sources while talking to ANI.

Advertisement

The police have not given any official reason for the detention. However, according to Manik Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Tripura, the team was in the state "for some research-related work". " They said they were here for some research-related work that is being investigated. After getting COVID test results and outcome of the probe, a decision will be taken on their release," said the SP.

According to the sources, assembly polls in Tripura are scheduled to be held in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)