Left Menu

J-K: Chenab River water level rises due to heavy rainfall

The water level has increased in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall in the region.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:54 IST
J-K: Chenab River water level rises due to heavy rainfall
Visuals of Chenab River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water level has increased in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall in the region. Deputy Commissioner, Ramban has advised people not to venture anywhere near riverbanks of all water-bodies.

"River Chenab is flowing far higher than its normal water level. People are again advised not to venture anywhere near riverbanks of all water-bodies in District Ramban. Remain Vigilant and Alert," tweeted Deputy Commissioner, Ramban. Earlier in the day, a cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as four bodies have been recovered and around 30-40 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner. Eight-nine houses in Honzar village of the district have been damaged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021