Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to Delhi Police, the girl was held hostage for five hours.

Footage from more than 200 CCTVs was scanned by Delhi Police to catch the accused named Shahrukh. (ANI)

