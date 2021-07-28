Left Menu

Govt has planned to commission more nuclear plants for power generation

The Government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:52 IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Government has planned to commission more nuclear power plants for power generation. In a written reply to a question in the Loksabha today, he said, there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021. In addition, there are 10 reactors (including 500 MW PFBR being implemented by BHAVINI) totalling 8000 MW under construction at various stages.

The Government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode. On progressive completion of the projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22480 MW by 2031. More nuclear power plants are also planned in future.

Highest priority is accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power viz. siting, design, construction, commissioning, and operation. Nuclear power plants are designed adopting safety principles of redundancy, diversity and provide fail-safe design features following a defence-in-depth approach. This ensures that there are multiple barriers between the source of radioactivity and the environment.

The operations are performed adopting well laid out procedures by highly qualified, trained and licensed personnel. Appropriate Personal Protection Equipment and monitoring aids are provided to all the personnel working in the nuclear power plants.

