Locals in Thirunavaya of Malappuram launch protest against ambitious government railway project

Locals in Malappuram are protesting against the high speed railway line, a dream project of the Kerala government.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:01 IST
Kerala government's ambitious project has become a matter of controversy. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals in Malappuram are protesting against the high speed railway line, a dream project of the Kerala government. People in the Thirunavaya town of the region are protesting against the project, which they say will destroy the fragile ecosystem of the region, which is habitat of rare migratory birds.

The Silver Line project is managed by a new organisation called the Kerala Rail Development Corporation or K-Rail, a joint venture between the state and the Union railway ministry. The 529.45-km long SilverLine corridor, which will connect Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram at a speed of 200 kmph had recieved in-principle approval from the Central government in December 2019. The corridor promises to reduce the total travel to less than four hours against the current 10 to 12 hours.

The project is planned to be commissioned in five years at an estimated cost of Rs 63, 941 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

