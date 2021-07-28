U.S. Secretary of State Blinken calls on PM Narendra Modi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

Secretary Blinken conveyed the greetings of President Biden and Vice President Harris to the Prime Minister. He briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with EAM and NSA earlier in the day and expressed a strong commitment to further deepen India US strategic relations in various sectors including defence, maritime security, trade & investment, climate change and science & technology.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by President Biden including those related to the Quad, COVID-19 and Climate Change.

Secretary Blinken appreciated the increasing convergence between India and the US on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of both strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi said that the societies of the US and India share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom and liberty, and the Indian diaspora in the US has contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister noted that the India-US Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by COVID-19, global economic recovery and climate change.

(With Inputs from PIB)