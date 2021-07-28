In a first, govt organises workshop on product packaging for artisans in J-K

In a bid to help artisans of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised a training workshop on the packaging of products for the first time. Several artisans attended the two-day workshop on July 26 and 27 which was held at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar and learnt new skills which could help increase their business.

The workshop was organised in collaboration Indian Institute of Packaging and the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom. Packaging is an essential part as Kashmir-based art products including carpets, shawls, wood carving, paper mache, willow wicker, embroidery, crewel, copper, and other products are famous across the world.

Advertisement

In the new age of e-commerce, when products are sold on online platforms, the packaging of products demand attention. Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir said packaging is an important component for the sale of products.

"The handicrafts department has not progressed in the area of packaging of products. Even an expensive shawl that ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is wrapped in polythene. It is important to follow the latest trends and attract customers. Packaging is an important component for the sale of a product. There are several online platforms these days. Now, to get artisans, cooperative societies and self-help groups on these online platforms, it becomes crucial to guide them," he said. Various experts including packaging designers coming from outside the union territory gave different presentations regarding the packaging of products.

"We have come to impart training on the packaging and inform artisans about its importance. It gives value to a product. To the premium quality of a shawl manufactured here, it is important to put it in a nice package," said Rahul, Deputy Director of the Indian Institute of Packaging, Delhi. Artisans who attended the workshop told ANI that the workshop has helped them expand their knowledge on the packaging and marketing their products.

"Packaging holds trivial importance, we learnt it today. Such workshops should be held more often," said an artisan named Shafi Rather. Another artisan Mohamad Shafi said, "The workshop was very good. We hope to earn more profit by improving our packaging." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)