Five suspects arrested for murder of police officers in North West

Five suspects were arrested during the early hours of Wednesday in Logageng village in the North West province for the murder of two police officers, Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa (50) and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete (42).

The arrest was made by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Detective service, Tactical Response Team and members of the Local Criminal Records.

It is alleged that on 26 July 2021 around 9 pm, the two police officers were on patrol duties with a state vehicle when they came across a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.

The members reported the incident to the commander and mentioned that they would be bringing the suspect's vehicle to the police station soon.

About an hour later, the police reported that they were not far from the police station.

However, the police officers never arrived at the police station and they could not be reached on both their cell phones nor the police radio. A manhunt for the police officers was immediately launched.

On 27 July 2021, the police were alerted by community members of bloodstains on the road leading to the police station.

When the police visited the scene, a knife and a police badge belonging to one of the deceased was found and a second badge was found near Mareetsane road.

Further investigations led the team to a burnt state vehicle wherein the bodies of the deceased police officers were discovered.

The team followed all leads and worked tirelessly until they traced and arrested the five suspects who were allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol which was taken from the slain police officers.

A hammer, clothing with suspected blood stains and a vehicle have been seized for further investigation.

While condemning the acts of the perpetrators, the National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant, General Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the joint team for the swift arrest and recovery of the police firearm.

Lieutenant, General Lebeya, further expressed their deepest condolences to the families.

"We certainly hope that the families of our fallen police officers would find comfort in the arrest of suspects and look forward to successful prosecution on these criminal acts.

"An attack on the police is an attack on the state and this is why we will leave no stone unturned and will utilise all resources at our disposal to ensure those who commit such heinous acts against our officers in blue are found and face the full might of the law," Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

The suspects will make their first court appearance on Friday at the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, malicious damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)