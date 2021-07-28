Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist apprehended in J-K's Awantipora

A terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was apprehended in the Sharshali Khrew area here on Wednesday. The terrorist has been identified as Sahil Manzoor Mir who is a resident of Tulbagh Pampore. He is an active terrorist, the police said.

The terrorist was nabbed after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, Indian Army and CRPF in the Sharshali Khrew area earlier today based on specific information. "During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the Orchard area which was under cordon. The joint forces noticed a suspected person, who was trying to escape but alert security forces overpowered the suspect and apprehended him," the police said.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

