7 dead in MP's Mandsaur in spurious liquor tragedy

At least seven deaths have been reported in a suspected spurious liquor incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, said Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on Wednesday.

ANI | Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:59 IST
Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Image Credit: ANI
At least seven deaths have been reported in a suspected spurious liquor incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, said Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on Wednesday. "Seven deaths have been reported in suspected spurious liquor incident. SIT was formed to investigate the case. We are going to visit the affected villages. The investigation is underway," said Rajora.

Rajora further said that the investigation is underway. Earlier on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government had formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Rajesh Rajora, Additional chief secretary (Home) to investigate the death of people after consuming spurious liquor in Mandsaur.

District Excise Officer was also transferred after people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Amid this, Congress has alleged that the government is trying to hide the total number of victims in the spurious alcohol consumption case.

"Ten people have died in Mandsaur while government figures are showing only six dead," the Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted. (ANI)

