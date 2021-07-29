Christchurch Youth Hub ready to get underway with extra Govt funding

Construction of New Zealand's first, purpose-built centre for youth well-being is ready to get underway thanks to an extra $2.5 million of COVID-19 response funding, Housing Minister and Associate Minister of Finance, Megan Woods announced today.

"The Christchurch Youth Hub is about bringing together all the things young people need in one place, like counselling, training, catch-up education and safe housing, which will bring huge benefits for local youth and the wider community. It is a real pleasure to be able to give this project a little extra help," Dr Megan Woods said.

The well-being hub in Christchurch's central city will provide space for about 12 different youth organisations and include facilities for arts, recreation and training as well as providing job opportunities in an onsite cafe and organic vegetable farm. It will also provide transitional housing for 16 to 24 years olds, where they'll be given social support from qualified, live-in staff. Most will stay from 3-18 months at a time, providing they are involved in formal education or actively looking for work.

"The Government's $12.5 million COVID-19 response funding, is giving in two ways – firstly by providing the initial employment of around 40 full-time tradespeople to build the centre, and then, once built, to help enable the Youth Hub to assist its clients."

"The Hub is designed to help those who need it, to get ready for independent flatting and employment with the provision of a one-stop-shop model of wrap-around services. I'm very happy to be able to further support the young people of Christchurch after the difficult times they've faced over the last few years."

"With resource and consents now granted, after a period of delay caused by Covid-19 and a consent appeal, the project is ready to get underway in the coming months," Megan Woods said.

