Left Menu

Flash flood damages 6 bridges in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

Amid flash floods triggered by incessant rains, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has requested the Army and Border Road Organisation to restore six bridges that have been damaged in the past three days, said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration on Thursday.

ANI | Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:19 IST
Flash flood damages 6 bridges in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti
Police Officials at rescue operation at Tonzing Nalla in Lahaul-Spiti district . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid flash floods triggered by incessant rains, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has requested the Army and Border Road Organisation to restore six bridges that have been damaged in the past three days, said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration on Thursday. "We've requested Army and Border Road Organisation to restore bridges as during the past three days six bridges were damaged due to flash floods," said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration.

A bridge at Shansha Village was damaged due to another flash flood at Shansha Nalla on Wednesday night, added the district administration. Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway at Tonzing Nalla in Lahaul-Spiti district as three people remain missing, said Lahaul district police.

Earlier on Wednesday, one person was killed while ten have gone missing as flash floods triggered by incessant rains lashed Tozing Nalla at the Udaipur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021