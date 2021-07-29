IMD forecasts heavy rains in J-K till July 30

Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, till July 30 and reduction thereafter, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir is likely on Thursday, said the IMD.

Meanwhile, in the Udhampur district, the water level of the rivers, streams and local sewers are in spate due to incessant rainfall. The authorities warned people that no one should visit near the banks of rivers and streams as the water level has increased due to heavy rainfall in Udhampur District.

Advertisement

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday while it has also issued a weather alert asking people living in vulnerable areas to be cautious. Earlier on Wednesday, the water level has increased in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier in the day, a cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)