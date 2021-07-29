Jammu and Kashmir govt organises craft mela to uplift handicraft, handloom sector
Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday organized craft mela at the Central Market area of Srinagar to uplift the handicraft and handloom sector in the Union Territory.
Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday organized craft mela at the Central Market area of Srinagar to uplift the handicraft and handloom sector in the Union Territory. Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, several artisans and artists in the state have faced torrential losses in their business due to the lower tourism influx in the UT.
"Last year, due to the pandemic, the businesses of several artisans got impacted. Exhibitions and other public events were not held in public spheres. With this platform, we as the government, hope to give the opportunity to several artisans and artists in the Union Territory to showcase their talent at a national level. We are here to welcome tourists in a hope that they will cherish the culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and handloom sector of the Kashmir valley", said Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms in Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah. A stall owner at the venue named Ali Mohd Wani said, "Such initiatives by the Jammu and Kashmir government are very much needed and welcomed in the Kashmir valley. Businesses of several artisans suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a lower tourist influx in the valley. Now, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the situation of our businesses has begun to improve. We are selling wooden handicrafts, warm shawls, etc here."
"I feel happy that the Jammu and Kashmir government has organized this meal here. As an artisan, such initiatives motivate us, gives us a boost in our business," Mohammed Umar who is another staller at the venue. Several tourists were seen thronging the mela in Srinagar organized by the government.
