K'taka CM Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada

Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district.

ANI | Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:32 IST
K'taka CM Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district. Earlier speaking to media persons after holding his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Bommai said the State Government will come to the rescue of people affected by floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the recent floods, Uttara Kannada district was one of the affected districts. As many as 113 villages and seven taluqs in Karnataka's Belgavi have been affected by floods caused by extremely heavy rains, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed on July 25.

Addressing the media after a visit to rescue shelters at Nippani and Sankeshwara, he informed that as many as 19,035 people have been shifted to 89 rescue shelters and 8,975 have been shifted to shelter homes. "I have taken all related details from the district administration. We have discussed damage due to floods in Belagavi - 113 villages in 7 taluqs have been affected. We are distributing food and people are happy about it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

