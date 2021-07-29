K'taka CM Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada
Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district.
- Country:
- India
Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district. Earlier speaking to media persons after holding his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Bommai said the State Government will come to the rescue of people affected by floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the recent floods, Uttara Kannada district was one of the affected districts. As many as 113 villages and seven taluqs in Karnataka's Belgavi have been affected by floods caused by extremely heavy rains, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed on July 25.
Addressing the media after a visit to rescue shelters at Nippani and Sankeshwara, he informed that as many as 19,035 people have been shifted to 89 rescue shelters and 8,975 have been shifted to shelter homes. "I have taken all related details from the district administration. We have discussed damage due to floods in Belagavi - 113 villages in 7 taluqs have been affected. We are distributing food and people are happy about it," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet nod to continuation of National Ayush Mission as centrally-sponsored scheme
Cabinet okays scheme to provide Rs 1,624 cr over 5 yrs as subsidy to Indian shipping cos
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark for cooperation in health and medicine
Cabinet approves extension of term of Commission examining sub-categorisation within OBC in central list
Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls PM Awas Yojana a boon for millions