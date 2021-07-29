Left Menu

Assocham committed to promote local products and bring investment to J&K: Batra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Assuring support to Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), J&K chapter of Assocham on Thursday said it is committed to globally promote the local products and bring investment into the Union Territory. Chairman Assocham J&K Council Manik Batra said J&K has wide range of exclusive and best quality products in different sectors like handlooms and handicraft, agriculture and horticulture and the country's one of the oldest apex body would channelise the global market through its wide network of 4.5 lakh members to promote such products. Batra was interacting with Managing director, JKTPO, Ankita Kar and discussed various issues related to trade and Industry of Jammu and Kashmir, Assocham said in a release here.

Batra informed Kar that Assocham being a responsible national chamber is committed to globally promote the products of Jammu and Kashmir and bring investments into Jammu and Kashmir.

''We are working closely with the government departments to lead Jammu and Kashmir towards holistic development," he added.

The managing director JKTPO appreciated the vision of Assocham for the development of J&K and said such organisations can play a vital role in helping us to achieve various goals.

''J&K has a lot of sectors with great scope and can play a vital role in the growth of the economy of J&K. We welcome investors as well as the buyers from other parts of the world in J&K,'' she said, adding JKTPO and Assocham can work to strengthen the trade eco-system in various sectors like IT, education and medical. Opportunities in startup, BPOs, angel investments were also discussed in detail, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

