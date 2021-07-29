Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Assam's Tezpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Assam, 28 kilometers west-southwest of Tezpur at a depth of 28 kilometers, said the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 29-07-2021, 18:47:30 IST, Lat: 26.60 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 28 Km , Location: 28km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," it said. (ANI)
