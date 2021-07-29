Left Menu

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:06 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:45 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Assam, 28 kilometers west-southwest of Tezpur at a depth of 28 kilometers, said the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 29-07-2021, 18:47:30 IST, Lat: 26.60 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 28 Km , Location: 28km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," it said. (ANI)

