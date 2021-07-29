Left Menu

Fully vaccinated people should be allowed to travel, open their businesses, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said that people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses again.

Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra cabinet minister. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said that people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses again. Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the people will get good relaxation in Maharashtra in the coming week.

"Those who have taken both doses of covid vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses. COVID Task force has also submitted its recommendation to CM. In coming week, people will get good relaxation," he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said some important decisions regarding relaxations in Covid-19 norms at some places in the states can be taken.

"We have task force meeting with CM today to take a decision regarding the relaxation of the Covid norms. Out of 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in 11 other districts that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them," Tope said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

