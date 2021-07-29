Undertake project to divert floodwater to drought-prone areas of Maha: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was a need to undertake a project for diverting rainwater from flood-prone areas to drought-hit regions to address the issue of constant flooding in parts of Maharashtra.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly was in Sangli to take stock of the situation arising out of recent heavy rains and floods in the district. Large parts of the coastal Konkan and western Maharashtra, including Sangli and Kolhapur districts, have been ravaged by downpour and floods.

''Farmers have incurred huge losses... agriculture has been affected and houses have been damaged. The trader community, too, has incurred losses in the floods,'' said the former CM.

Fadnavis said he had been to several places and came to know that no ''immediate'' relief has been received by the people affected by the floods.

''So, instant help should be provided by the state government to people who are in distress,'' he said.

The BJP leader said to get rid of frequent flooding, there was a need to divert floodwater to drought-hit areas using canals.

''Till the time, we do not divert floodwater to drought-hit areas through diversion canals, we would not be able to address this issue. In 2019, the World Bank had given in-principle approval for such a project and this project needs to be taken ahead,'' he said.

Asked about statements of cabinet minister Vijay Wadettiwar that there were irregularities in distribution of monetary help during the 2019 floods (when BJP was in power) and so the state this time would transfer cash to the affected people once damage assessment was completed, Fadnavis said there were no irregularities.

''They are just giving excuses. There were no irregularities in the distribution of monetary help in 2019. It seems they do not want to provide help and that is why they are giving these kinds of excuses,'' he said.

Meanwhile, losses caused by the rain and flood fury in Kolhapur district are estimated to be over Rs 442 crore so far and further assessment of damage was underway, officials said.

