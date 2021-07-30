Left Menu

Maha: TATR gets 104 acres of pvt land for wildlife management

Private land parcels totaling 104 acres will be used for wildlife management by the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, some 150 kilometres from here, as part of a community nature conservancy agreement with the owners, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:18 IST
Maha: TATR gets 104 acres of pvt land for wildlife management
  • Country:
  • India

Private land parcels totaling 104 acres will be used for wildlife management by the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, some 150 kilometres from here, as part of a ''community nature conservancy'' agreement with the owners, a senior official said on Friday. As part of the agreement, the owners of these lands, whose titles will remain intact, will get compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre per year to ensure they do not cultivate it and keep it free from damage, he said.

''The identified land parcel of 104 acres in Mudholi village in Chandrapur is part of a prime corridor for movement of tigers and connects Katezari, Ghosari, Katwal of the buffer area to Chicholi block of Warora range of Chandrapur division,'' said TATR Field Director Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar.

The 104 acres also include the vital Budukdev waterhole, he said, adding that all management and conservation efforts will be overseen by TATR Foundation.

''The community nature conservancy agreement is a provision to compensate those who have agricultural plots close to the forest. Those who make their land available for wildlife management, without change in ownership, will be given annual compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre. The land will be used for free wildlife movement. The agreement is for a period of five years,'' he explained.

He further said such land owners may also get additional benefits from small ecotourism activities or stay facilities after a tripartite agreement between them, the TATR Foundation and private investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021