Maha: TATR gets 104 acres of pvt land for wildlife management

Private land parcels totaling 104 acres will be used for wildlife management by the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, some 150 kilometres from here, as part of a ''community nature conservancy'' agreement with the owners, a senior official said on Friday. As part of the agreement, the owners of these lands, whose titles will remain intact, will get compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre per year to ensure they do not cultivate it and keep it free from damage, he said.

''The identified land parcel of 104 acres in Mudholi village in Chandrapur is part of a prime corridor for movement of tigers and connects Katezari, Ghosari, Katwal of the buffer area to Chicholi block of Warora range of Chandrapur division,'' said TATR Field Director Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar.

The 104 acres also include the vital Budukdev waterhole, he said, adding that all management and conservation efforts will be overseen by TATR Foundation.

''The community nature conservancy agreement is a provision to compensate those who have agricultural plots close to the forest. Those who make their land available for wildlife management, without change in ownership, will be given annual compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre. The land will be used for free wildlife movement. The agreement is for a period of five years,'' he explained.

He further said such land owners may also get additional benefits from small ecotourism activities or stay facilities after a tripartite agreement between them, the TATR Foundation and private investors.

