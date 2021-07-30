Left Menu

Three tourists missing from Ghepan Peak trek in Himachal Pradesh

Three tourists, who went trekking to Ghepan Peak in Himachal Pradesh, went missing, said State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

ANI | Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:28 IST
Three tourists, who went trekking to Ghepan Peak in Himachal Pradesh, went missing, said State Disaster Management Authority on Friday. "As per the information received from Police check post Sissu, three tourists were staying at a hotel at Sissu Village. They left for trek towards Ghepan Peak Lake (Alias Lake) on July 27 and were supposed to reach back on July 29. However, they have not reached their destination, thus have been reported missing. Search for these missing tourists have been initiated," reads the statement of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority statement.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, one of the tourists Nikunj Jaiswal is a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan. However, the details of the other two missing tourists are not available. Himachal Pradesh Police has started a search operation for the missing tourists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

