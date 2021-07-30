Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:18 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported.
The perpetrator is on the run, it added.
Advertisement
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berliner Zeitung
- Berlin
Advertisement