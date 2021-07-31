Olympics-Swimming-Dressel wins men's 100m butterfly gold in world record time
Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly in a world record time of 49.45 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the silver and Noe Ponti of Switzerland took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
